Final reminders as Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final reminders as the Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches. The clock is ticking for homeowners in Jackson County, you now have one week to file an appeal on your property assessment. The deadline to file an appeal is July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Before you file an appeal, the Jackson County Assessor’s Office has given some final reminders:

- Assessment offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. This will be the final opportunity to get in-person help with staff and real estate agents for filing an appeal.

- The call center has been updated, adding more capacity for callers. The call center is only used for people who need assistance filing an appeal. It is not used to schedule appointments. This is the call center helpline number: (877)895-9675

- Property owners who provided the Assessor’s Office with an email address will receive their Board of Equalization appointment information via email. If you do not provide an email address, the BOE appointment information will come through the mail. Notices about BOE appointments will be mailed out 7-10 days prior to the property owner’s hearing.

As of July 20, more than 39,000 appeals have been filed, with roughly 7,000 cases resolved. According to Jackson County Assessor, Gail McCann Beatty, this is twice the amount of cases resolved compared to 2021. Property valuations are conducted every two years in Missouri.

You can follow this link for a complete fact sheet on property valuations and the appeal process.

