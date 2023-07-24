Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Final reminders as Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches

Final reminders as Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Final reminders as the Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches. The clock is ticking for homeowners in Jackson County, you now have one week to file an appeal on your property assessment. The deadline to file an appeal is July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Before you file an appeal, the Jackson County Assessor’s Office has given some final reminders:

- Assessment offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. This will be the final opportunity to get in-person help with staff and real estate agents for filing an appeal.

- The call center has been updated, adding more capacity for callers. The call center is only used for people who need assistance filing an appeal. It is not used to schedule appointments. This is the call center helpline number: (877)895-9675

- Property owners who provided the Assessor’s Office with an email address will receive their Board of Equalization appointment information via email. If you do not provide an email address, the BOE appointment information will come through the mail. Notices about BOE appointments will be mailed out 7-10 days prior to the property owner’s hearing.

As of July 20, more than 39,000 appeals have been filed, with roughly 7,000 cases resolved. According to Jackson County Assessor, Gail McCann Beatty, this is twice the amount of cases resolved compared to 2021. Property valuations are conducted every two years in Missouri.

You can follow this link for a complete fact sheet on property valuations and the appeal process.

READ MORE: Jackson County assessor speaks out against ‘misinformation’
Fight over Jackson County property taxes ramps up

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates

Latest News

Drowning in Smithville Lake
Parkville man drowns Sunday evening at Smithville Lake
A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning
Final reminders as Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches
Forecast Track
Morning storms produce hail, low visibility during morning commute