Fatal shooting in Raytown, Mo leaves one man dead

Officers initially respond to an injury vehicle accident and find one man dead from gunshot wounds upon arrival
Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was found dead at the scene.

At 9:50 p.m., Raytown police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the area of 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, Raytown Police identified the man as Jeremiah Plowden, 31, a Kansas City, Missouri resident.

At this time, Raytown PD do not have a suspect of interest.

Anyone information about this crime is asked to call the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

