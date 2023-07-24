Fatal shooting in Raytown, Mo leaves one man dead

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting after one man was found dead at the scene.

At 9:50 p.m., Raytown police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the area of 67th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

On Sunday, Raytown Police identified the man as Jeremiah Plowden, 31, a Kansas City, Missouri resident.

At this time, Raytown PD do not have a suspect of interest.

Anyone information about this crime is asked to call the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

