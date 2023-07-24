Excelsior Springs first responders rescue man who fell down 30-foot ravine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Excelsior Springs Fire Department, in cooperation with the city’s police department, rescued a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine this morning by utilizing a rope rescue.

The man had slipped into the tree line while fleeing from officers on Sunday night. Because the area was dark and heavily wooded, police officers were forced to resume their search first thing in the morning.

Police eventually located the man at the bottom of the multiple-story ravine and quickly called for medical aid before severe thunderstorms rolled in.

Firefighters then executed a rope rescue and successfully pulled the man out of the ravine.

The man sustained injuries but is currently in stable condition receiving treatment at an area hospital, according to a social media post from the police department.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department shared their appreciation for their “brothers and sisters” at the fire department on social media this morning.

The city's police department took to FaceBook to thank Excelsior Spring firefighters' efforts to rescue a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine. (Excelsior Springs Police Department)

