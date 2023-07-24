Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Excelsior Springs first responders rescue man who fell down 30-foot ravine

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department rescued a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine...
The Excelsior Springs Fire Department rescued a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine this morning.(Excelsior Springs Police Department (FaceBook))
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Excelsior Springs Fire Department, in cooperation with the city’s police department, rescued a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine this morning by utilizing a rope rescue.

The man had slipped into the tree line while fleeing from officers on Sunday night. Because the area was dark and heavily wooded, police officers were forced to resume their search first thing in the morning.

Police eventually located the man at the bottom of the multiple-story ravine and quickly called for medical aid before severe thunderstorms rolled in.

Firefighters then executed a rope rescue and successfully pulled the man out of the ravine.

The man sustained injuries but is currently in stable condition receiving treatment at an area hospital, according to a social media post from the police department.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department shared their appreciation for their “brothers and sisters” at the fire department on social media this morning.

The city's police department took to FaceBook to thank Excelsior Spring firefighters' efforts...
The city's police department took to FaceBook to thank Excelsior Spring firefighters' efforts to rescue a man who fell down a more than 30-foot ravine.(Excelsior Springs Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

Latest News

The hospital worked with the Kansas City Area Transit Authority to build a new bus stop that...
New bus stop near St. Luke’s Hospital eliminates uphill walk, more accessible
Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning
Two people killed in pair of KCMO homicides Monday morning
One man died after being shot in rural Freeman, Missouri, on the evening of July 23, 2023.
Freeman man found shot to death on rural Missouri roadway, 1 in custody
A tree completely blew over in Piper on the morning of July 24, 2023.
LIVE BLOG: Severe storms hit Kansas City area Monday morning