Drowning in Smithville Lake(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 8:20 p.m. Sunday calls came into the Missouri Highway Patrol of a drowning at Smithville Lake.

It happened at Smithville Lake near Little Platte Park.

Bektemir Yusupov, a 32-year-old man from Parkville, Missouri, has been identified as the victim.

Yusupov was said to be swimming without a lifejacket at the time he went under, and did not resurface.

His body was taken to forensics for further review.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

