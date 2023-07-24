Drowning in Smithville Lake

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - At 8:20 p.m. Sunday calls came into the Missouri Highway Patrol of a drowning at Smithville Lake.

It happened at Smithville Lake near Little Platte Park.

Bektemir Yusupov, a 32-year-old man from Parkville, Missouri, has been identified as the victim.

Yusupov was said to be swimming without a lifejacket at the time he went under, and did not resurface.

His body was taken to forensics for further review.

