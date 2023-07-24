Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.

Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.

Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.

Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.
Deputies rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank.(Dickenson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk leaves the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Drowning in Smithville Lake
Drowning in Smithville Lake
FILE - The grizzly attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an...
Woman found dead after grizzly bear encounter near Yellowstone National Park
The driver crashed 120 feet down an embankment, rolling her car and hitting several large...
Woman crashes car, sleeps under tree until deputies arrive to help