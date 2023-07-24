Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Back-to-school health checklist for parents

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you’re a parent in the KC metro area, you may be already thinking about your “to do list” to get the kids ready for back to school. That means everything from buying supplies, to organizing your teen’s trip to college. One thing that may not be on your mind is a health checklist. Dr. Rachel Hailey joins the show to share her back-to-school health checklist. Sponsored by HCA Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Driver arrested after boat crashes into house at Lake of the Ozarks; 8 injured
The high-speed crash left serious damage on three parked vehicles and the surrounding area.
Five-vehicle collision leaves two people with serious, one with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Mantonia’s stepson ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”
KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

Latest News

This summer has shown unprecedented demand for travel with no signs of slowing down. Travel...
Strategies for Saving on Summer Travel & Beyond
This summer has shown unprecedented demand for travel with no signs of slowing down. Travel...
Strategies for Saving on Summer Travel & Beyond
The Chiefs have officially started training camp so we’re helping you plan your trip to St. Joe...
Exploring St. Joe: Patee House Museum & Jesse James Home
The Chiefs have officially started training camp so we’re helping you plan your trip to St. Joe...
Exploring St. Joe: Patee House Museum & Jesse James Home
If you look up the definition of hitchhiking you’ll find variations of the same basic...
Need a ride? Breaking down the history of hitchhiking