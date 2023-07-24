2 killed in back to back KCMO homicides early Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police responded to two fatal shootings early Monday morning, with one resulting in an arrest.

The first shooting call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday at East 80th Street and Forest Avenue.

Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located lying in a grassy area along the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and other injuries.

An ambulance rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel have responded to the crime scene to process all evidence and speak to any potential witnesses.

Detectives are actively seeking a person(s) of interest and the investigation is considered ongoing.

A second call came into police just thirty minutes later, initially on reports of a prowler before quickly changing to reports of a shooting at the 7900 block of North Park Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim unresponsive inside of the home. The victim was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers worked to resuscitate the victim but when the ambulance arrived they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation reveals the incident started over an argument.

A person of interest, an adult male, was taken into custody on the scene. Currently, detectives are not seeking any additional persons of interest regarding this incident.

