UPDATE: Elderly woman missing since early Saturday morning found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Catherine Mendez has been found and is safe.

Below is KCTV5′s previous coverage of this incident

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who went missing early Saturday morning.

Catherine Mendez, 80, was last seen at the 1300 block of east 27th street, at 8:30 a.m.

Mendez has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure.

Mendez is five foot and three inches tall, weigh 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a neon orange “Golden Girls” t-shirt, a polka-dotted skirt and slippers.

Police says that Mendez left out of the back door of her apartment, on foot, while her daughter was in the other room.

If you know any information that can help KCPD locate Mendez, please call 911 immediately.

