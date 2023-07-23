Two water main breaks in Merriam on the same day
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Police Department announced two water main breaks in the same area on Sunday afternoon.
East Frontage Road, which runs parallel to I-35, is shut down between West 69th Street and West 72nd Street until repairs can be made.
Additionally, West 67th Street has been reduced to one-lane traffic both ways on the west side of I-35.
It is unclear how long the repairs will take.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.