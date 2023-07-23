Aging & Style
Two water main breaks in Merriam on the same day

The Merriam Police Department announced two water main breaks in the same area on Sunday...
The Merriam Police Department announced two water main breaks in the same area on Sunday afternoon.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Police Department announced two water main breaks in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

East Frontage Road, which runs parallel to I-35, is shut down between West 69th Street and West 72nd Street until repairs can be made.

Additionally, West 67th Street has been reduced to one-lane traffic both ways on the west side of I-35.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take.

🚨Water main break x2🚨 E Frontage Rd will be closed between W 69th St and W 72nd St. W 67th St will be down to one lane both ways West of I35.

Posted by Merriam Police Department on Sunday, July 23, 2023

