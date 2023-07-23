KC man accused of killing wife in front of stepson charged with murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead.

On July 17, Mantonia M. Duncan reportedly entered the home where Jami Duncan and her son were residing and, upon finding them in the kitchen, ordered Jami Duncan to “lineup.” Mantonia Duncan then shot her three times, at which point her son (Mantonia Duncan’s stepson) ran into his room and hid in the closet “so he did not get killed also.”

According to case documents, Mantonia Duncan’s brother received a text message from him that day about “not feeling right and something being weird.” The brother reported in his witness statement that he then called Mantonia Duncan, who was “very frantic [and] rambling” and mentioned that he was returning home after he and Jami Duncan had been fighting.

In response to that call, Mantonia’s brother asked the mother of his 16-year-old daughter to find Mantonia Duncan “because he was drunk and walking.” The woman was Facetiming Mantonia’s brother when she entered the Duncan residence and found Jami Duncan on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds. She called 911 and officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. Jami Duncan was pronounced dead with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body shortly after.

Around this time, Mantonia’s brother received a text from his and the woman’s 16-year-old daughter that Mantonia Duncan “was there with her, she was scared and [Mantonia Duncan was] acting weird.” Mantonia’s brother was still on Facetime with the teen’s mother and told her to notify the police of Mantonia Duncan’s location. Then the brother got in contact with Mantonia Duncan again, who was reportedly “upset” and “talked about [Jami] calling the police on him and that he and [Jami] had argued.”

After receiving notification from the teen’s mother that Mantonia Duncan was in a nearby residence, KCPD officers arrived at the location and arrested him without incident.

Mantonia Duncan was briefly taken to the hospital following his arrest for an “unknown medical issue.” Afterward, he was taken to the Police Headquarters to be processed and interviewed. Case documents state that “detectives noticed apparent blood on his left leg above his ankle, on his shorts, shirt, shoes, and on his right-hand fingers.”

If he is found guilty, the minimum sentence for second-degree murder in Missouri is 10 years.

