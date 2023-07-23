Aging & Style
FORECAST: Very small chance for showers tomorrow AM

Happy Sunday! This weekend, the weather pattern will remain mostly quiet and calm.
(KCTV5)
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Sunday! This weekend, the weather pattern will remain mostly quiet and calm.

Temperatures will be warmer today, ranging from 91 to 96 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon. A marginal risk is in effect for the far southern half of the viewing area. Another chance for strong storms is possible tomorrow morning for the far northern half of the viewing area. A complex of showers and storms could form early tomorrow morning and move southward.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s next week because of the moisture content in the atmosphere. Heat indexes will easily exceed the triple-digit mark most days. A weather alert is in effect for Tuesday through Thursday because of the dangerous heat we will be having. The chances of relief from the heat anytime soon are little to none.

