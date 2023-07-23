Aging & Style
FORECAST: Hot temperatures expected this week, potential for Monday morning storms

We started our climb to much hotter temperatures on Sunday. Most of us made it in the lower 90s...
We started our climb to much hotter temperatures on Sunday. Most of us made it in the lower 90s by the afternoon.
By Warren Sears
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We started our climb to much hotter temperatures on Sunday. Most of us made it in the lower 90s by the afternoon. There were a few thunderstorms found across central Missouri during the afternoon, but most of this will stay out of reach for us through the evening. Lows overnight near 70 degrees. As we are waking up tomorrow morning, we have an opportunity for a complex of thunderstorms to drop in from the north. Right now, our high resolution model guidance wants to bring the complex through the metro. So, a few impacts are possible to the morning commute with heavy rain, some lightning and maybe even some low end severe gusty winds. A Marginal Risk is in place from the Storm Prediction Center. That should clear out by mid to late morning, with a steamy afternoon in place. Expect lower 90s, with mid 90s to the south. Moderate humidity will make it feel even hotter. I am expecting our hottest days this week to be Tuesday through Thursday. This is when mid 90s are on the table with heat indices over 100. I do not see any signs of an impactful cold front as of now, so expect the heat to wrap up July and start August.

