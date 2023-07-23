Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Five-vehicle collision leaves two with serious, one with life-threatening injuries

A 16-year-old driver failed to yield to a stop sign and caused a five-car collision, leaving...
A 16-year-old driver failed to yield to a stop sign and caused a five-car collision, leaving two passengers seriously injured and another driver with life-threatening injuries.(Alexandra Macia)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old driver failed to yield to a stop sign and caused a five-car collision, leaving two passengers seriously injured and another driver with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, KCPD reports the 16-year-old was driving north on Wyandotte in a Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed. He did not stop at a posted stop sign and hit a Nissan Versa traveling westbound, causing “a chain reaction crash with three parked, unoccupied vehicles.”

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries. His passenger was also not wearing her seatbelt and was seriously injured.

Both passengers in the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts., but the driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the passenger has serious injuries.

KCPD is investigating whether impairment was a factor in this incident. The identities and statuses of those injured in the crash have not been released at this time.

ALSO READ: Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
A file image of a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle.
The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules
Officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call...
KCKPD investigating after woman is fatally stabbed inside apartment
An early morning fire alarm turned out to be a costly system malfunction instead.
Sprinkler malfunction causes ‘significant water damage’ in KC apartment building

Latest News

The Kansas City Fire Department is unsure how a fire got started in a cave early Sunday morning.
KCFD responds to early morning cave fire
The Kansas City Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who went missing early...
UPDATE: Elderly woman missing since early Saturday morning found safe
BPU customers worry about raised rates
This past week, KCK’s Board of Public Utilities announced its plans to increase the rates for...
BPU customers worry about raised rates