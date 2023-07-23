Five-vehicle collision leaves two with serious, one with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 16-year-old driver failed to yield to a stop sign and caused a five-car collision, leaving two passengers seriously injured and another driver with life-threatening injuries.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, KCPD reports the 16-year-old was driving north on Wyandotte in a Toyota Avalon at a high rate of speed. He did not stop at a posted stop sign and hit a Nissan Versa traveling westbound, causing “a chain reaction crash with three parked, unoccupied vehicles.”

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries. His passenger was also not wearing her seatbelt and was seriously injured.

Both passengers in the Nissan were wearing their seatbelts., but the driver sustained life-threatening injuries and the passenger has serious injuries.

KCPD is investigating whether impairment was a factor in this incident. The identities and statuses of those injured in the crash have not been released at this time.

