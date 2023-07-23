BPU customers worry about raised rates

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - This past week, KCK’s Board of Public Utilities announced its plans to increase the rates for its electric and water customers. The new rates go into effect next month, and some BPU customers are unhappy that their bills are going up.

“Let’s get these rates down,” said Mack McConnell, Jr. “That’s what I would say to them. Let’s get these rates down.”

Next month, BPU customers will see a 2.5% increase in their electric bill and a 6% increase in their water bill.

“In many instances, if they go much higher, I don’t know how we are going to pay for it,” McConnell said.

The rate increases won’t stop this year. Next year, electric will go up another 2.5%. Water will go up an additional 6% in 2024, and another 6% in 2025. One person who spoke to KCTV5 said the rate is already too high.

“It’s hard because they turn off our electric so quick,” said Janay Hewitt. “They got a switch in there that says, ‘Turn off really quick.’”

BPU says they need more than $300 million for capital improvements to their electric and water systems. They also want to have more cash on hand so they can borrow money at a better rate.

“They justify with you why they feel like it’s this much, but they are not working with you to reduce it,” McConnell said.

BPU says it serves more than 65,000 electric customers and 53,000 water customers. They have not raised water rates in 10 years and electric rates in five years. Still, customers in KCK are feeling a pinch at the wallet.

“Right now, I’m unemployed so I’m trying to get back employed so I can pay my bills,” said Hewitt. “It’s definitely been a struggle to keep on.”

