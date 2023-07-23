Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

BPU customers worries about raised rates

This past week, KCK’s Board of Public Utilities announced its plans to increase the rates for...
This past week, KCK’s Board of Public Utilities announced its plans to increase the rates for its electric and water customers.(kctv)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - This past week, KCK’s Board of Public Utilities announced its plans to increase the rates for its electric and water customers. The new rates go into effect next month, and some BPU customers are unhappy that their bills are going up.

“Let’s get these rates down,” said Mack McConnell, Jr. “That’s what I would say to them. Let’s get these rates down.”

Next month, BPU customers will see a 2.5% increase in their electric bill and a 6% increase in their water bill.

Read More: Wyandotte County water, electricity rates to increase following BPU approval

“In many instances, if they go much higher, I don’t know how we are going to pay for it,” McConnell said.

The rate increases won’t stop this year. Next year, electric will go up another 2.5%. Water will go up an additional 6% in 2024, and another 6% in 2025. One person who spoke to KCTV5 said the rate is already too high.

“It’s hard because they turn off our electric so quick,” said Janay Hewitt. “They got a switch in there that says, ‘Turn off really quick.’”

BPU says they need more than $300 million for capital improvements to their electric and water systems. They also want to have more cash on hand so they can borrow money at a better rate.

“They justify with you why they feel like it’s this much, but they are not working with you to reduce it,” McConnell said.

BPU says it serves more than 65,000 electric customers and 53,000 water customers. They have not raised water rates in 10 years and electric rates in five years. Still, customers in KCK are feeling a pinch at the wallet.

“Right now, I’m unemployed so I’m trying to get back employed so I can pay my bills,” said Hewitt. “It’s definitely been a struggle to keep on.”

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Another violent attack by a homeless person in Lawrence, Kansas, has left the community on edge.
Homeless man attacks elderly couple in Lawrence, leaves community on edge
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri

Latest News

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for an elderly woman who went missing early...
Elderly woman missing since early Saturday morning
Saturday ended up being a nice July afternoon with many of us in the mid 80s. We have a solid...
FORECAST: Slim shot at a random isolated shower or storm this evening but most of us should stay dry
The fire was located in an apartment building on the corner of Oak and Emanuel Cleaver
UPDATE: No injuries in apartment fire near Oak and Emanuel Cleaver in KCMO
Three people have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Atchison County.
Three hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Atchison County