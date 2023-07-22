Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sprinkler malfunction causes ‘significant water damage’ in KC apartment building

An early morning fire alarm turned out to be a costly system malfunction instead.
An early morning fire alarm turned out to be a costly system malfunction instead.(whsv)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning fire alarm turned out to be a costly system malfunction instead.

Around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning, KCFD responded to a fire alert in an apartment building on the 1500 block of Walnut in Kansas City, Mo.

Crews were directed to the fourth floor where a sprinkler head was actively flowing but found no evidence of smoke or fire. The sprinkler system was shut off and drained below the fourth floor but significant damage had already been done to the fourth-floor hallway and some fourth-floor apartments.

Water also ran into the building’s elevator shaft, requiring the elevator to be shut down until it can be inspected for damage.

KCFD and the apartment’s maintenance crew are working to determine the cause of the malfunction. The building’s management will be required to provide a fire watch until the sprinkler system is restored

Residents were allowed to return to their apartments shortly after and no injuries were reported. It is unclear how much the cost of the damages will be.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Knapp is a single working mother. She contacted KCTV5 out of sheer frustration after a...
Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Another violent attack by a homeless person in Lawrence, Kansas, has left the community on edge.
Homeless man attacks elderly couple in Lawrence, leaves community on edge
The Fair Contracting Alliance has released information about an undocumented worker falling to...
Undocumented worker falls to his death in KCMO
Officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call...
KCKPD investigating after woman is fatally stabbed inside apartment

Latest News

Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed,...
Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash
It’s a big weekend at the box office for movie theaters across the country. Two blockbusters...
Independence movie theater excited for big weekend after big releases
As women and girls walked by KC Live! dressed in pink to celebrate the release of the new...
Power & Light plays host to pumped soccer fans for FIFA Women’s World Cup
On Friday afternoon, one local woman was celebrating a birthday most people don’t ever get a...
Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday with family