Sprinkler malfunction causes ‘significant water damage’ in KC apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning fire alarm turned out to be a costly system malfunction instead.

Around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning, KCFD responded to a fire alert in an apartment building on the 1500 block of Walnut in Kansas City, Mo.

Crews were directed to the fourth floor where a sprinkler head was actively flowing but found no evidence of smoke or fire. The sprinkler system was shut off and drained below the fourth floor but significant damage had already been done to the fourth-floor hallway and some fourth-floor apartments.

Water also ran into the building’s elevator shaft, requiring the elevator to be shut down until it can be inspected for damage.

KCFD and the apartment’s maintenance crew are working to determine the cause of the malfunction. The building’s management will be required to provide a fire watch until the sprinkler system is restored

Residents were allowed to return to their apartments shortly after and no injuries were reported. It is unclear how much the cost of the damages will be.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.