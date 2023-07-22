Power & Light plays host to pumped soccer fans for FIFA Women’s World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The crowd at KC Live! Friday night was big and boisterous when the U.S. Women’s National Team took to the pitch to take on Vietnam in Team USA’s first match of the 2024 Women’s World Cup.

“I think it’s really cool how there’s an 18-year-old on the team and that it doesn’t matter your age,” said Biti Hasabu, a 14-year-old from Shawnee. “Your dreams can come true as long as you work for it.”

Alyssa Thompson, who’s 18, is the USNWT’s youngest player. Megan Rapinoe is the oldest, retiring after this at age 38.

“I think we’ve got some really strong players. A lot of younger players, too,” said 14-year-old Hadley Doyle. “But we’ve also got Alex Morgan, who’s probably the best there is.”

As women and girls walked by KC Live! dressed in pink to celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie, the women and girls in Team USA attire outnumbered them by far. People of all ages and genders packed the venue. Some go all in for any kind of soccer. Others, men included, said they prefer women’s matches.

“I feel like, in a lot of ways, the women feel like they have more to prove,” said Jeramie Vens, from Olathe. “They end up leaving more on the field because of that.

“One of the other things I’ve noticed about women’s soccer is the men are constantly falling down, pretending to be injured, trying to draw fouls,” Vens continued. “The women tend to fall down, they get right back up and keep kicking the ball. And, that’s great to see that energy and the clean play that you see in women’s soccer.”

In 2019, KC’s Women’s World Cup watch party was so packed that it was featured on the national broadcast.

“The crowd was roaring, everybody is jumping and screaming and cheering. It was awesome,” recalled Baaba Jackson-Kuofie of Kansas City, Missouri.

“Dude, it’s so cool!” said Shawnee 15-year-old Ian Murdock. “To see your city represented like that, you get to see how much people care about it. I mean it’s the soccer capital of America. Why wouldn’t they show it?”

The next match is Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the Netherlands. Power & Light will host another watch party then.

The event is free, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.