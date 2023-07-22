Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Power & Light plays host to pumped soccer fans for FIFA Women’s World Cup

By Betsy Webster
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The crowd at KC Live! Friday night was big and boisterous when the U.S. Women’s National Team took to the pitch to take on Vietnam in Team USA’s first match of the 2024 Women’s World Cup.

“I think it’s really cool how there’s an 18-year-old on the team and that it doesn’t matter your age,” said Biti Hasabu, a 14-year-old from Shawnee. “Your dreams can come true as long as you work for it.”

Alyssa Thompson, who’s 18, is the USNWT’s youngest player. Megan Rapinoe is the oldest, retiring after this at age 38.

“I think we’ve got some really strong players. A lot of younger players, too,” said 14-year-old Hadley Doyle. “But we’ve also got Alex Morgan, who’s probably the best there is.”

As women and girls walked by KC Live! dressed in pink to celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie, the women and girls in Team USA attire outnumbered them by far. People of all ages and genders packed the venue. Some go all in for any kind of soccer. Others, men included, said they prefer women’s matches.

“I feel like, in a lot of ways, the women feel like they have more to prove,” said Jeramie Vens, from Olathe. “They end up leaving more on the field because of that.

“One of the other things I’ve noticed about women’s soccer is the men are constantly falling down, pretending to be injured, trying to draw fouls,” Vens continued. “The women tend to fall down, they get right back up and keep kicking the ball. And, that’s great to see that energy and the clean play that you see in women’s soccer.”

In 2019, KC’s Women’s World Cup watch party was so packed that it was featured on the national broadcast.

“The crowd was roaring, everybody is jumping and screaming and cheering. It was awesome,” recalled Baaba Jackson-Kuofie of Kansas City, Missouri.

“Dude, it’s so cool!” said Shawnee 15-year-old Ian Murdock. “To see your city represented like that, you get to see how much people care about it. I mean it’s the soccer capital of America. Why wouldn’t they show it?”

The next match is Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the Netherlands. Power & Light will host another watch party then.

The event is free, but you will need a ticket to get in. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Olathe mom waits 7 months for benefits, questions how JoCo DCF operates
On Friday afternoon, one local woman was celebrating a birthday most people don’t ever get a...
Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday with family
KC Streetcar back in service as Main Street track repairs completed
As women and girls walked by KC Live! dressed in pink to celebrate the release of the new...
Power & Light plays host to pumped soccer fans for FIFA Women’s World Cup