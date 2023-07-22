Aging & Style
Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday with family

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Friday afternoon, one local woman was celebrating a birthday most people don’t ever get a chance to see.

“Life has been really good to us,” said Ethlyn McCleave. “Here, I have my whole family.”

For her 103rd trip around the sun, McCleave was doing what she loves most: Spending time with her family.

Her daughter and daughter’s children came all the way from California to celebrate with her.

“Anna Sue, my daughter, usually calls me every day,” said McCleave. “That keeps me going pretty good.”

After living more than a century, McCleave has proven she’s one tough woman. At one point, she served as a “Rosie the Riveter.”

Rosie the Riveter was a cultural icon in the United States. She symbolized women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II.

“She was an example of how the world came together, and the women and how hard they worked to save the country and to have their families together,” McCleave said.

To this day, McCleave is still tough. Although she has occasional help during the day from caretakers, she lives alone.

“I’m pretty much alone except for these helpers,” McCleave said. “They have become my friends. They have done so much for me, and I think each one tries to do more than the other.”

She has seen a lot and has outlived many of her loved ones.

“I don’t have my husband now,” she said. “We were married 75 years. So, we had a good life.”

McCleave said the secret to her longevity is linked to friendships, family and love.

“That’s what’s keeping me here,” she said, smiling. “It’s all the love from my family and how much I love them.”

McCleave’s church, Grace Baptist, held the party for her on Friday.

McCleave has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

