Independence movie theater excited for big weekend after big releases

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) – It’s a big weekend at the box office for movie theaters across the country. Two blockbusters were released at midnight Friday morning: “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Both movies have fans flocking to theaters, including here in the Kansas City area. KCTV5 stopped by Pharaoh 4 Cinema in Independence. They told us they are excited for a big weekend.

“This is perfect,” said General Manager Brian Wolfgang. “The time couldn’t be better.”

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of the creation of the atomic bomb. Meanwhile, “Barbie” is a feel-good movie about self-discovery. Despite the drastically different tones, some people at Pharaoh 4 are buying tickets to both.

“I heard it referred to as steak and potatoes, and then have dessert afterwards,” Wolfgang said. “You can have a serious movie and then a light-hearted movie afterwards. Perfect combination for a double-header.”

The “Barbie” movie has motivated some people to show up to the theater in outfits inspired by the iconic figurines.

“We have characters show up all the time in costume,” said Wolfgang. “So, I think it’ll be great this weekend.”

If you watch “Oppenheimer” at Pharaoh 4, you won’t have to go far for a history lesson.

“It’s a good time to explore the history of the atomic bomb,” Wolfgang said. “We’ve got the Presidential Museum, the Harry Truman Museum right here in town. That would be a great opportunity for people to learn more about what Truman decided to do and how the story, it all came true.”

Pharaoh 4 told KCTV5 that, while some people thought the movie industry would struggle after the pandemic, this weekend shows there is still a demand to watch movies in person.

“It was pretty slow after COVID, but things are picking up,” they said. “This couldn’t happen at a better time.”

