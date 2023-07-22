Aging & Style
FORECAST: Slim shot at a random isolated shower or storm this evening but most of us should stay dry

By Warren Sears
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Saturday ended up being a nice July afternoon with many of us in the mid 80s. We have a solid evening in store, with a slim chance of a pop-up storm or two. A marginal risk is in place, with the potential for a cell or two being low-end severe. Activity looks super isolated however, so it looks like most of us will stay dry. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the mid to upper 60s. We start to gradually warm into our Sunday, with highs near the 90 degree mark. That is fairly standard for this time of year. We really turn up the heat for the upcoming week. Expect to hit the lower to mid 90s for the time being. With moderate humidity levels in place, our heat indices will likely climb into the lower 100s. Our intense heat is going to lock into place with a large ridge building overhead. No relief in sight as of right now. The rain chances into next week also look slim.

