FORECAST: Heat ramps up next week

This weekend, the weather pattern will remain mostly quiet and calm. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this morning. By this afternoon, a few scattered storms will fire up– some of which could pack a punch with gusty winds and hail. A marginal risk is in effect for areas west of I-35. Temperatures will be warmer today, ranging from 85 to 91 degrees. Clouds will slowly start to build throughout the day. Today will be the coolest day of the next 10 as the heat builds.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s next week because of the moisture content in the atmosphere. Heat indexes will easily exceed the triple-digit mark most days. A weather alert is in effect for Tuesday through Thursday because of the dangerous heat we will be having. There is a signal of potential relief at the end of next week with a system coming up. We will watch this closely.

