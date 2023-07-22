Driver and passenger ejected from car in Saturday morning crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are in critical condition after hitting a light pole and tree in a high-speed, one-vehicle crash.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a tan Chevy C10 was reportedly traveling south on Swope Parkway at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Chevy was weaving in and out of traffic and attempted to pass another southbound vehicle by driving into the oncoming, northbound traffic lane.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of Swope Parkway, hitting a metal light pole. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the Chevy as it began to flip and hit a tree before coming to rest.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and the passenger was taken with critical injuries. KCPD is investigating whether impairment played a role in the crash.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

