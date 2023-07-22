Aging & Style
UPDATE: No injuries in apartment fire near Oak and Emanuel Cleaver in KCMO

The fire was located in an apartment building on the corner of Oak and Emanuel Cleaver
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A small apartment fire happened Saturday morning on the corner of Oak Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard in KCMO.

According to KCFD, when crews arrived the building was already being evacuated. Smoke was seen coming from a second-floor apartment and the fire, which stayed contained to the single apartment, was put out in less than fifteen minutes.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

