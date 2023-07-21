Wyandotte County water, electricity rates to increase following BPU approval

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you live in Wyandotte County, your water and electricity bills are about to see an increase.

The Board of Public Utilities announced it will raise rates for both services beginning in August.

Electric rates will be raised by 2.5 percent each of the next two years.

Water base rates have been finalized to increase by 6 percent in each of the next three years (2023-2025).

Electric rates had not been increased since 2018 and water rates since 2013, BPU stated.

The utility company gave the following bullet points as reasons for rate increases:

BPU needs to invest more than $180 million in non-environmental capital improvements to maintain the integrity of its electric utility system.

The utility has not adjusted electric rates since 2018, nearly five years ago, and rates are competitive with the national average and that of surrounding utilities and their current rate proposals.

BPU’s water system needs more than $135 million in capital improvements to keep it running efficiently, to meet regulatory requirements, and to meet future demand levels.

BPU has not adjusted water rates since 2013, more than 10 years ago, while other utilities have repeatedly proposed and implemented increases.

Postponing electric and water rate adjustments any longer would delay capital and aging infrastructure improvements needed to support new growth in the community and may cause delays or service disruptions in certain areas.

Inflationary pressures on costs of outside services, materials, and labor continue to increase – with delayed improvements costing even more in the future.

The COS studies recommend an electric operating reserve fund of 120 days cash-on-hand to maintain financial stability. Without a strong credit rating and financial position, BPU will not be able to borrow money for capital improvements at a reasonable interest rate

The BPU also stated it is reviewing a new “Green Rider” to promote increased renewable energy usage, fuel cost procedures, ERC modifications, and electric and water capital improvement projects.

ALSO READ: Power needed for Panasonic plant could lead to Evergy rate hike

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.