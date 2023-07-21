Wild Wonders: Meet Mulligan! One of the newest animal ambassadors at the KC Zoo
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
You can count on the unexpected and getting an up close look at different wonders of the wild every time the Kansas City Zoo visits our studios. Stacia Pieroni, Director of Conservation & Education at the KC Zoo, joins Jillian and Bill to talk about what’s coming up at the zoo the rest of the summer— plus, don’t miss the ball of energy she brought with her.
