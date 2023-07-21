Vote now! Two KCI Airport art installations nominated for national awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since it opened in February, the new KCI Airport has received no shortage of praise for its overall design and nods to Kansas City’s lifestyle and culture.

Also read: Travel agency votes KCI as best airport in the US

Two of KCI’s art installations, created by Canadian artist Jill Anholt and New York-based design studio SOFTlab, made the cut in the 2023 CODAawards Top 100. Their installations, respectively, are titled Sky Prairie and Cloud Gazing.

Sky Prairie can be seen outside the airport hanging over the crosswalk at the arrivals roadway. Cloud Gazing is located in the KCI concourse after the security checkpoint.

The purpose of the CODAawards is to award the “Top 100 most successful projects that integrate commissioned art into an interior, architectural, or public [space].” A jury selected the Top 100 from installations in countries around the world, including Taiwan, Sweden, China and Egypt.

The two pieces of art that receive the most votes from the public will win “People’s Choice.” Voting is open online until July 31 and the winners will be announced at the end of August.

You can vote and read more about CODAworx on their website.

🏆 View Cloud Gazing along KCI’s main concourse and moving walkways

-Designed by SOFTlab



🏆 View Sky Prairie at the two crossroads along the Arrivals Roadway

-Designed by Jill Anholt



Vote: https://t.co/uRU4IH6DnY pic.twitter.com/Cy1O3Tn0vs — Kansas City (@KansasCity) July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.