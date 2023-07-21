Undocumented worker falls to his death in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Fair Contracting Alliance has released information about an undocumented worker falling to his death.

According to the organization, the circumstances warrant a full and complete investigation.

The worker was on the Bernstein-owned, AT&T redevelopment project site.

Last year, the Missouri Department of Labor reported 108 people died from workplace accidents.

KCTV5 reached out to the Kansas City Police Department as well as the Jackson County Medical Examiner. We were told that the case is still open.

The Fair Contracting Alliance is a nonprofit organization that works to ensure all employees, irrespective of their immigration status, receive full protection of safety and wage laws.

