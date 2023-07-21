Spectrum High School Star of the Week: All-American freestyle wrestler

In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Aroma Marrufo from Fort Osage High School. She just finished in sixth place in her weight class at the nation’s biggest wrestling tournament featuring thousands of competitors from across the country. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

