Police investigating shooting that left one dead, one wounded

LEXINGTON, Mo. (KCTV) - “Currently, there are several unanswered questions that [we are] investigating,” Lexington Police Chief T. Sims said in response to an early morning shooting.

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, the Lexington Police Department received reports of three gunshots near the 2200 block of Garfield.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to her neck. She has not been identified at this time. A witness then brought officers to the body of Donald D. Kroger, Jr., 61. Kroger died from what Lexington Police later determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy, and we pray that the female victim is able to make a full recovery.”

Anyone with information can contact the Lexington Police Department at (660) 259-6321.

