Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police investigating shooting that left one dead, one wounded

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy, and we pray that the female...
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy, and we pray that the female victim is able to make a full recovery.”(WLBT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Mo. (KCTV) - “Currently, there are several unanswered questions that [we are] investigating,” Lexington Police Chief T. Sims said in response to an early morning shooting.

Just after 5 a.m. on Friday, the Lexington Police Department received reports of three gunshots near the 2200 block of Garfield.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman in the street with a gunshot wound to her neck. She has not been identified at this time. A witness then brought officers to the body of Donald D. Kroger, Jr., 61. Kroger died from what Lexington Police later determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy, and we pray that the female victim is able to make a full recovery.”

Anyone with information can contact the Lexington Police Department at (660) 259-6321.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
Officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call...
KCKPD investigating after woman is fatally stabbed inside apartment
“This is a job well done by all agencies,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Leavenworth man found guilty, attempted to have his victims murdered while in prison
Week in review: July 17th-21st