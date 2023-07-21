Aging & Style
Leavenworth man found guilty, attempted to have his victims murdered while in prison

“This is a job well done by all agencies,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
"This is a job well done by all agencies," said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A man in custody for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child was found guilty of each charge, plus solicitation to commit capital murder after conspiring with fellow inmates to have his victims killed.

Between 2010 and 2013, now 40-year-old Steven M. Manczuk engaged in sexual exploitation of victims under the age of 14. His conduct was first investigated by the FBI’s Detroit division in May 2020. According to a Leavenworth County press release, investigators found conversations from 2011 in Manczuk’s Skype account that showed he “shared child pornography pictures and stated that he had access to a child to sexually abuse.”

At the time of the Detroit FBI’s investigation, Manczuk was residing in Leavenworth, Kansas. The FBI’s Kansas City division was notified and began actively investigating, at which time Manczuk’s victims “came forward and described the incidents that occurred to them, which matched the images the FBI discovered.”

Manczuk was in custody when authorities were notified by fellow inmates that Manczuk had attempted to conspire with them to have his victims killed. “Those inmates turned on Manczuk and reported their interactions,” Leavenworth Country reported, which resulted in Manczuk receiving an additional charge for solicitation to commit capital murder.

A Leavenworth County jury found Manczuk guilty on all four charges on July 19. It is unclear when his sentencing will take place.

“This is a job well done by all agencies,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “We are incredibly grateful to our FBI, who are vigilantly hunting down these people and working to protect our children.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

