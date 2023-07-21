Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCKPD investigating after woman is fatally stabbed inside apartment

Officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call...
Officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call about “a deceased individual.”(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed inside an apartment on Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call about “a deceased individual.”

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an apartment who had been stabbed.

KCTV5′s crew at the scene said it appears this happened at the GlanvilleTowers along Nebraska Avenue. Police were still present shortly after 4 p.m.

The police department says a man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this tragedy, and we pray that the female...
Police investigating shooting that left one dead, one wounded
A large law enforcement presence could be seen on the 600 block of S. Locust Street in...
19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges
“This is a job well done by all agencies,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.
Leavenworth man found guilty, attempted to have his victims murdered while in prison
Week in review: July 17th-21st