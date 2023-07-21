KCKPD investigating after woman is fatally stabbed inside apartment

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed inside an apartment on Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers went to the 700 block of Nebraska Ave. shortly before 2 p.m. after receiving a call about “a deceased individual.”

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an apartment who had been stabbed.

KCTV5′s crew at the scene said it appears this happened at the GlanvilleTowers along Nebraska Avenue. Police were still present shortly after 4 p.m.

The police department says a man has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

The KCKPD’s Major Case Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

No further information is available at this time.

