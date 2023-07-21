KC Streetcar back in service as Main Street track repairs completed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly 17 days after it was shut down due to a track malfunction, the KC Streetcar is back in service.

Officials announced late Thursday that the track repairs on the Main Street Bridge over I-670 were completed and that the streetcar operation would resume Friday at 6 a.m.

“The track failure was due to multiple factors including thermal expansion and degradation of the streetcar track slab and related repair materials around the failed rail. Repair work commenced early Thursday morning, July 6, and continued with multiple crews working around the clock. Repair work was estimated to take two to three weeks,” KC Streetcar Authority executive director Tom Gerend said. “Within 36 hours of the track failure, the collective KC Streetcar team had developed an aggressive, multi-agency repair plan and mobilized contractor and supplier resources from across the county.”

Inspection, cut, demo, and cleaning of all four rails on the bridge.

Fully reconstructed 800 linear feet of embedded track in 2,220 gallons of elastomeric grout.

Re-welded all rail joints and constructed all four approach slabs using 45 cubic yards of concrete.

Replaced deteriorating pavement within the Truman Road North and Main Street intersection.

Installed five new surface drains to improve roadway and track drainage.

Gerend stated that while the streetcar service was suspended, crews fully inspected the entire downtown alignment and completed preventive maintenance in other areas and locations of need.

