FORECAST: Widely scattered showers, storms possible Saturday evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Quiet weather sticks around this evening so, if your plans take you outside tonight, take advantage of the comfortable conditions expected. Saturday will start out with plenty of sunshine and lows in the mid-60s before warming into the mid-80s by the afternoon. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms pass through the area by midday into the afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible. We don’t expect everyone to get rain, but a passing thunderstorm could drop a quick downpour in your neighborhood. Sunday should still be fairly decent with highs near 90 degrees, but the intense heat doesn’t really build in until Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the 90s each afternoon, but the uptick in humidity will make it feel like the triple digits for several days in a row.

