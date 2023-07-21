FORECAST: Scattered showers expected into early Friday

Cooler and drier air settles in across the area overnight into early Friday. While it may feel comfortable outside, we are still watching for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder to pass through before daybreak on Friday. Any rain we get should clear out before the afternoon. Sunshine should return for some later on in the day. The weekend is still on tap to be pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s from Saturday into Sunday. We could see a few showers early Saturday, but most of the weekend should be dry. Next week is the big change with the heat, as temperatures look to easily top out in the lower to middle 90s each afternoon. Just enough humidity will be around that it will make it feel like we’re in the triple digits.

