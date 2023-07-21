Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers expected Friday, chance of severe weather Saturday

Today, scattered showers throughout the morning are expected with a drier pattern into the afternoon as temperatures only reach into the lower 80s.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure tries to develop throughout the area through the next few days, but with an area of low pressure moving through Oklahoma and Arkansas, a few chances for showers and isolated storms cannot be ruled out.

Today, scattered showers throughout the morning are expected with a drier pattern into the afternoon as temperatures only reach into the lower 80s.

Tomorrow, on-and-off showers, and a few storms are expected mainly for the northwest, which is where we lie and are a marginal risk for severe storms at this time.

A few storms are expected Saturday and could provide a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.
A few storms are expected Saturday and could provide a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.(KCTV5)

Remember this can change and if it does, we will warn you first. Small chances for isolated showers and weak storms remain on Sunday and Monday with temperatures gradually climbing.

By Tuesday, a major ridge of warm, dry air develops from the west and takes over the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday which will bring heat indices near 110°.

This is why we’re building a weather alert for both days. A slightly cooler pattern will take over in the next weekend but only drop to the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

KC Streetcar back in service as Main Street track repairs completed
Another violent attack by a homeless person in Lawrence, Kansas, has left the community on edge.
Homeless man attacks elderly couple in Lawrence, leaves community on edge
FILE — Electric rates had not been increased since 2018 and water rates since 2013, BPU stated.
Wyandotte County water, electricity rates to increase following BPU approval
FORECAST: Scattered showers expected Friday, chance of severe weather Saturday
BPU approves rate increases starting in August for water, electricity