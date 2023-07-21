FORECAST: Scattered showers expected Friday, chance of severe weather Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure tries to develop throughout the area through the next few days, but with an area of low pressure moving through Oklahoma and Arkansas, a few chances for showers and isolated storms cannot be ruled out.

Today, scattered showers throughout the morning are expected with a drier pattern into the afternoon as temperatures only reach into the lower 80s.

Tomorrow, on-and-off showers, and a few storms are expected mainly for the northwest, which is where we lie and are a marginal risk for severe storms at this time.

A few storms are expected Saturday and could provide a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms. (KCTV5)

Remember this can change and if it does, we will warn you first. Small chances for isolated showers and weak storms remain on Sunday and Monday with temperatures gradually climbing.

By Tuesday, a major ridge of warm, dry air develops from the west and takes over the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday which will bring heat indices near 110°.

This is why we’re building a weather alert for both days. A slightly cooler pattern will take over in the next weekend but only drop to the lower 90s.

