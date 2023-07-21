Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for third time

Mahomes joins Travis Kelce in Madden’s 99 Club Friday
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives at a ceremony for team members to receive their championship rings for winning NFL football's Super Bowl LVII, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Super Bowl titles, two NFL MVP titles and now named to Madden’s “99 Club” three times.

In addition to tight end Travis Kelce, EA Sports announced Friday that Kansas City’s QB1 is back in the exclusive “99 Club” ahead of the release of the “Madden NFL 24″ video game.

The game named after the late and great John Madden is set to be released August 15, 2023.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time

This marks the third time that Mahomes has been named to the “99 Club” for a Madden NFL release, which ties Aaron Rodgers for third-most quarterback appearances in the history of the NFL. Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks with more appearances at six and four, respectively.

READ MORE: Several Chiefs ranked in ESPN’s best at every position for 2023

The 27-year-old posted 703 yards, completed 72 percent of his attempts and had seven touchdowns without no interceptions in three playoff games. Further, this is all despite battling a lingering ankle injury throughout the run to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce was also named to the “99 Club” in addition to a 96 rating for Chris Jones and 90 for Creed Humphrey.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:25 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Philadelphia...
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce makes Madden’s ‘99 Club’ for record-breaking fourth time
DEEP DIVE: KCSN's Tucker Franklin breaks down Chiefs roster
DEEP DIVE: KCSN's Tucker Franklin on top story lines entering Chiefs training camp
‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason
The Chiefs and Andy Reid are back on the field for the first time since mandatory minicamp last...
‘Some people read novels. I look at plays.’ Andy Reid, Chiefs arrive in St. Joe after busy offseason