Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCFD, KCPD respond to reports of sinking SUV in Missouri River
Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Georgia authorities say a deputy's wife and two kids died after they were involved in a deadly...
‘There are no words’: Deputy’s wife, kids killed in fiery crash

Latest News

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19,...
Man who shot Fargo officers searched internet for ‘kill fast’ and for crowded area events, AG says
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama executes man for 2001 beating death of woman, resuming lethal injections after review
FILE - Tape cordons off the scene where multiple people were shot including police officers in...
New report points to homicide rate declines in U.S. cities after pandemic-era spike