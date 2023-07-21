19 accused Charleston, Mo.-based gang members indicted on federal drug charges

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Investigators have revealed why there was a large presence of law enforcement throughout Charleston, Missouri on Thursday, July 20.

According to U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming, federal agents along with state and local law enforcement spent the day rounding up members of a Charleston gang, “Just Bout Money,” or JBM.

Fleming said the 19 members of JBM are accused of being the main supplier of methamphetamine and fentanyl to southeast Missouri.

The FBI St. Louis Division said some of the members were also arrested in Arkansas, Georgia and North Carolina.

All 19 defendants face a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Two charged are said to be leaders of JBM.

A released statement, the U.S. State’s Attorney Office Eastern District of Missouri named Demarcus P. Turner and Jadarius A. McCain as the leaders of JBM.

Turner is currently in custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman in Sikeston in July 2022.

Court papers state hundreds of thousands of dollars and drugs have been seized in connection with JBM, including approximately 65 kilograms of methamphetamine, 3.55 kilograms of cocaine, 653.9 grams of fentanyl, 215 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy or Molly) and 5.85 kilograms of marijuana.

Investigators say JBM received drugs in the mail and by couriers who flew or drove to their suppliers.

Court documents state the couriers had suitcases packed with dozens of pounds of drugs and the couriers were repeatedly intercepted.

In addition to the drug trafficking investigation, agents state JBM members have been linked to shootings in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Investigators said this includes a JMB-hosted party on February 19, 2022 where two people were killed and 14 others were injured.

“The organized drug distribution ring, known as the JBM or Just Bout Money gang, has been a cause of concern for the safety and well-being of the good citizens in Charleston,” said Mississippi County Sheriff Britton H. Ferrell in a released statement from federal prosecutors.

Fleming, who grew up in Charleston, stated this case proves drugs are not just a big city problem and promised this case will not be forgotten.

“I want to reassure the southeast Missouri community that this case is and will remain a priority for my office,” said Fleming.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

The case was investigated by members of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Cape Girardeau Police Department.

