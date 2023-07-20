Woman stabbed in KCK receives outpouring of support, kindness

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) — Stephanie Perez went into surgery Wednesday night to address a gaping wound in her neck.

The day before, she had surgery for other stab wounds on her face and hands. She was attacked in the Argentine neighborhood late Tuesday morning while walking home from a volunteer job at the food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The church is located at S. 33rd Street and Metropolitan Avenue. Perez was stabbed at S. 34th Street and Metropolitan.

Her mother Laura Villegas told KCTV5 that Perez, who is 46, lives with her and her husband because she has special needs. She said Perez had been volunteering at the food pantry for seven years.

“This was every Tuesday. It was like her job that she was going to. It meant everything for her,” Villegas said. “She loved meeting people. She felt important.”

Villegas said that meaningful connection was replaced by fear on Wednesday. She described a visit from a detective. Perez told the detective she didn’t want to volunteer anymore because she was afraid to walk there. According to Villegas, the detective told her: “When you’re ready, you let me know and I will walk with you.”

Villegas said the family is already working to find a good therapist to help Perez with the emotional effects of being attacked.

Earlier that day, a coffee shop just a few blocks from where she was stabbed convened a prayer group in a quiet space and donated half of the day’s proceeds to the family’s GoFundMe.

Grounded Sole Coffeehouse at S. 34th Street and Strong Avenue is part of Barefoot Mission. The founder works for a Church of Christ congregation.

A member of Barefoot Mission said the purpose of the prayer and fundraiser was to restore hope and demonstrate the power of community.

“This whole thing came together at about 10 p.m. last night, so it was kind of a last-minute thing,” said Barefoot Mission summer intern Olivia McNabb. “There are so many beautiful people, beautiful organizations and really, really hard working people here who make our community so strong and so fortified.”

As of Wednesday night, the GoFundMe had raised more than $4,000 from 67 donors. Individual donations ranged from $10 to $1,000. That thousand-dollar contribution came from an anonymous donor.

CRIMINAL CHARGES

Kansas City, Kansas, police also announced Wednesday that Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree had filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of Perez, the stabbing death of his elderly father, and an armed confrontation with police that ended with police shooting him.

John McGriff, 32, has been charged with aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person, and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

He remains in the hospital after being shot by police. Police said two officers shot him after he advanced on them with a knife.

Police said they expect he will soon also face a homicide charge for the stabbing death of his father, 72-year-old Samuel McGriff.

The events unfolded shortly before noon on Tuesday.

Police responded to several 911 calls about Perez being stabbed and, less than 10 minutes later, they located a man who matched the description of stabbing suspect -- now identified as John McGriff -- at 37th and Strong. They said they gave him commands to drop his knife but he would not.

Not long after police shot him, staff at a senior apartment home across the street alerted police that they had just located the elder McGriff stabbed to death inside his apartment. Police believe he had been stabbed earlier in the day.

