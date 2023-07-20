Used car lot catches fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 7 a.m. Thursday, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to calls of flames at Quality Design Group, Inc., a used car lot near Grandview and Martha Truman roads.

Fire officials said an outbuilding near the main car complex caught fire with several cars inside and around the lot.

The fire was quickly extinguished after several fire trucks and support crews arrived.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause is under investigation.

