Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

St. Luke’s newborns kick off start of the Women’s World Cup

Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the Women’s World Cup by expanding the lineup with the most adorable little players.(St. Luke's Hospital)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating the start of the Women’s World Cup by enlisting some new, little soccer recruits.

To celebrate, the hospital dressed up newborns in Kansas City Current merchandise with some crocheted soccer gear. The hospital is the official medical provider of the Kansas City Current, the city’s women’s soccer team.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off today with a 9:30 p.m. match between Nigeria and Canada. The U.S. team will take on Vietnam on Saturday at 9 p.m.

While they may need to work on their footwork, it’s safe to say these little recruits are currently the cutest around.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

Latest News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCOG (Keeping Communities On Guard), Creative Innovative, and Lean On Me Ministries made their...
Organizations call on city to make changes that will prevent dumping near 29th & Spruce
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash that left one person dead on July...
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
Saint Luke's Littlest Recruits Celebrate the Kick Off of the Women’s World Cup