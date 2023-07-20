St. Luke’s newborns kick off start of the Women’s World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating the start of the Women’s World Cup by enlisting some new, little soccer recruits.

To celebrate, the hospital dressed up newborns in Kansas City Current merchandise with some crocheted soccer gear. The hospital is the official medical provider of the Kansas City Current, the city’s women’s soccer team.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off today with a 9:30 p.m. match between Nigeria and Canada. The U.S. team will take on Vietnam on Saturday at 9 p.m.

While they may need to work on their footwork, it’s safe to say these little recruits are currently the cutest around.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.