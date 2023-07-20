Shawnee’s ‘School Supplies for Fines’ incentivizes paying violation fees

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - How many erasers does it take to make a violation fee disappear? According to Shawnee, at least $15 worth.

The Shawnee Municipal Court is reviving its “School Supplies for Fines” program for a second year. The program allows donated school supplies to make up for as much as $100 in fines and/or warrant fees.

To participate, defendants must go in person to the Shawnee Municipal Court with newly-bought school supplies and the purchase receipt. Donating $15 worth of school supplies equals a $50 credit towards fines and/or warrant fees. The maximum donation that will be accepted is $30 in school supplies, amounting to a $100 credit.

For example, if a defendant has fines and fees totaling $130, the best option would be to purchase $30 in school supplies, receive a $100 credit toward their balance, and then pay the remaining $30 with cash or credit card. Instead of paying $130 for the fines and/or warrant fees, this defendant would only pay $60.

The only charges exempt from the program are fines and/or warrant fees for DUI or seatbelt violations– those charges are not eligible for school supply credits. Additionally, only new school supplies in their original packaging and with the receipt will be accepted.

The program takes place from July 24 to August 4 and is only available one time per defendant without exceptions.

Read more about the program on Shawnee’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.