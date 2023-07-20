No injuries reported in overnight fire at Shawnee therapy business

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to reports of smoke and fire at the Ascend Marriage and Family Therapy building in the 8100 block of Cole Parkway in Shawnee.

Initially, the call came in from a Fed-Ex employee who works next door.

Due to the size of the fire, both Lenexa and Shawnee firefighters rolled in to fight the fire together.

Johnson County Med-Act confirmed no civilians nor firefighters were hurt in the outbreak.

In all, it took almost three hours to put it out.

Fire investigators are now looking into what ignited the blaze.

