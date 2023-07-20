Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File - The scene in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Charges filed, victim who died identified following attack in KCK on Tuesday

Latest News

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2023, booking photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Oklahoma executes a man for the 1995 butcher knife slaying of a Tulsa woman
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
Saint Luke's Littlest Recruits Celebrate the Kick Off of the Women’s World Cup
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures