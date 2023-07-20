Aging & Style
Royals put pen to paper with 2023 MLB Draft picks

19 of 21 picks have agreed to sign with Kansas City
MLB Draft 2023
MLB Draft 2023(MGN via MLB)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pack of draft signings by the Kansas City Royals was announced Wednesday, leaving just two of the 21 picks left to sign as of Thursday afternoon.

Off the top, the Royals took Blake Mitchell with the eighth pick and signed the catcher out of Sinton High School for $4.90 million, about $1 million under slot value. Mitchell took his first visit to Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals have a bonus pool of $12,313,500 to spend on their picks. If a team exceeds their total bonus pool, they will incur penalties. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage and larger percentages lead to lost first-round and second-round picks.

READ MORE: Royals select catcher Blake Mitchell in first round draft pick

Kansas City has also signed the following draft picks:

RoundPickNameSchoolSigning BonusSlot Value
244P Blake WoltersMahomet-Seymour High School (IL)$2.80 million$1.95 million
CB-B66OF Carson RoccaforteUniversity of Louisiana at Lafayette (LA)$897,500$1.16 million
375P Hiro WyattStaples High School (CT)$1.50 million$960,000
4106P Hunter OwenVanderbilt University (TN)$631.700$634,200
5142OF Spencer NivensMissouri State University (MO)$472,500$446,700
6169P Coleman PicardBryant University (RI)$343,000$345,500
7199TWP Trevor WernerTexas A&M University (TX)$350,000$269,200
8229SS Dustin DickersonUniversity of Southern Mississippi (MS)$197,500$213,500
9259P Jacob WidenerOral Roberts University (OK)$137,500$183,200
10289SS Justin JohnsonWake Forest University (NC)$57,500$170,600
11319OF Jared DickeyUniversity of Tennessee (TN)$572.50k-
12349P Logan MartinUniversity of Kentucky (KY)$297.50k-
13379P Ethan BosakerXavier University (OH)$150.00k-
14409P Mason MillerFlorida Gulf Coast University (FL)$150.00k-
15439P Chase IsbellAuburn University (AL)$150.00k-
16469P Josh HansellArizona State University (AZ)$150.00k-
17499P Connor OliverMiami University (OH)$100.00k-
18529C Stone RussellIMG Academy (FL)$150.00k-
19559OF Donovan LaSalleBarbe High School (LA)Unsigned-
20589SS Blake WilsonSanta Margarita Catholic High School (CA)Unsigned-

CB-B picks are Competitive Balance Round B picks that can be traded, unlike other draft picks.

READ MORE: Royals release 2024 schedule

The Royals have also signed a group of undrafted free agents:

NameSchool
OF Noah BarberBlue Valley North High School (KS)
RHP Connor FenlongIndiana State University
LF Eric KennedyUniversity of Texas
RHP Doug KirklandFlorida State University

Free agent signee Noah Barber out of Blue Valley North High School was an incoming freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks football team but decided to take his shot at baseball with the Royals. His father, Sean Barber, played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ MORE ABOUT THE KANSAS CITY ROYALS HERE.

