Royals put pen to paper with 2023 MLB Draft picks
19 of 21 picks have agreed to sign with Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pack of draft signings by the Kansas City Royals was announced Wednesday, leaving just two of the 21 picks left to sign as of Thursday afternoon.
Off the top, the Royals took Blake Mitchell with the eighth pick and signed the catcher out of Sinton High School for $4.90 million, about $1 million under slot value. Mitchell took his first visit to Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.
The Royals have a bonus pool of $12,313,500 to spend on their picks. If a team exceeds their total bonus pool, they will incur penalties. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage and larger percentages lead to lost first-round and second-round picks.
Kansas City has also signed the following draft picks:
|Round
|Pick
|Name
|School
|Signing Bonus
|Slot Value
|2
|44
|P Blake Wolters
|Mahomet-Seymour High School (IL)
|$2.80 million
|$1.95 million
|CB-B
|66
|OF Carson Roccaforte
|University of Louisiana at Lafayette (LA)
|$897,500
|$1.16 million
|3
|75
|P Hiro Wyatt
|Staples High School (CT)
|$1.50 million
|$960,000
|4
|106
|P Hunter Owen
|Vanderbilt University (TN)
|$631.700
|$634,200
|5
|142
|OF Spencer Nivens
|Missouri State University (MO)
|$472,500
|$446,700
|6
|169
|P Coleman Picard
|Bryant University (RI)
|$343,000
|$345,500
|7
|199
|TWP Trevor Werner
|Texas A&M University (TX)
|$350,000
|$269,200
|8
|229
|SS Dustin Dickerson
|University of Southern Mississippi (MS)
|$197,500
|$213,500
|9
|259
|P Jacob Widener
|Oral Roberts University (OK)
|$137,500
|$183,200
|10
|289
|SS Justin Johnson
|Wake Forest University (NC)
|$57,500
|$170,600
|11
|319
|OF Jared Dickey
|University of Tennessee (TN)
|$572.50k
|-
|12
|349
|P Logan Martin
|University of Kentucky (KY)
|$297.50k
|-
|13
|379
|P Ethan Bosaker
|Xavier University (OH)
|$150.00k
|-
|14
|409
|P Mason Miller
|Florida Gulf Coast University (FL)
|$150.00k
|-
|15
|439
|P Chase Isbell
|Auburn University (AL)
|$150.00k
|-
|16
|469
|P Josh Hansell
|Arizona State University (AZ)
|$150.00k
|-
|17
|499
|P Connor Oliver
|Miami University (OH)
|$100.00k
|-
|18
|529
|C Stone Russell
|IMG Academy (FL)
|$150.00k
|-
|19
|559
|OF Donovan LaSalle
|Barbe High School (LA)
|Unsigned
|-
|20
|589
|SS Blake Wilson
|Santa Margarita Catholic High School (CA)
|Unsigned
|-
CB-B picks are Competitive Balance Round B picks that can be traded, unlike other draft picks.
The Royals have also signed a group of undrafted free agents:
|Name
|School
|OF Noah Barber
|Blue Valley North High School (KS)
|RHP Connor Fenlong
|Indiana State University
|LF Eric Kennedy
|University of Texas
|RHP Doug Kirkland
|Florida State University
Free agent signee Noah Barber out of Blue Valley North High School was an incoming freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks football team but decided to take his shot at baseball with the Royals. His father, Sean Barber, played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.
