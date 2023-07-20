Royals put pen to paper with 2023 MLB Draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pack of draft signings by the Kansas City Royals was announced Wednesday, leaving just two of the 21 picks left to sign as of Thursday afternoon.

Off the top, the Royals took Blake Mitchell with the eighth pick and signed the catcher out of Sinton High School for $4.90 million, about $1 million under slot value. Mitchell took his first visit to Kauffman Stadium on Saturday.

Welcome to the Royals, Blake! pic.twitter.com/9qQCEvUcw0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 15, 2023

The Royals have a bonus pool of $12,313,500 to spend on their picks. If a team exceeds their total bonus pool, they will incur penalties. A team that exceeds their bonus pool by 0-5 percent will pay a 75 percent tax on the overage and larger percentages lead to lost first-round and second-round picks.

Kansas City has also signed the following draft picks:

Round Pick Name School Signing Bonus Slot Value 2 44 P Blake Wolters Mahomet-Seymour High School (IL) $2.80 million $1.95 million CB-B 66 OF Carson Roccaforte University of Louisiana at Lafayette (LA) $897,500 $1.16 million 3 75 P Hiro Wyatt Staples High School (CT) $1.50 million $960,000 4 106 P Hunter Owen Vanderbilt University (TN) $631.700 $634,200 5 142 OF Spencer Nivens Missouri State University (MO) $472,500 $446,700 6 169 P Coleman Picard Bryant University (RI) $343,000 $345,500 7 199 TWP Trevor Werner Texas A&M University (TX) $350,000 $269,200 8 229 SS Dustin Dickerson University of Southern Mississippi (MS) $197,500 $213,500 9 259 P Jacob Widener Oral Roberts University (OK) $137,500 $183,200 10 289 SS Justin Johnson Wake Forest University (NC) $57,500 $170,600 11 319 OF Jared Dickey University of Tennessee (TN) $572.50k - 12 349 P Logan Martin University of Kentucky (KY) $297.50k - 13 379 P Ethan Bosaker Xavier University (OH) $150.00k - 14 409 P Mason Miller Florida Gulf Coast University (FL) $150.00k - 15 439 P Chase Isbell Auburn University (AL) $150.00k - 16 469 P Josh Hansell Arizona State University (AZ) $150.00k - 17 499 P Connor Oliver Miami University (OH) $100.00k - 18 529 C Stone Russell IMG Academy (FL) $150.00k - 19 559 OF Donovan LaSalle Barbe High School (LA) Unsigned - 20 589 SS Blake Wilson Santa Margarita Catholic High School (CA) Unsigned -

CB-B picks are Competitive Balance Round B picks that can be traded, unlike other draft picks.

The Royals have also signed a group of undrafted free agents:

Name School OF Noah Barber Blue Valley North High School (KS) RHP Connor Fenlong Indiana State University LF Eric Kennedy University of Texas RHP Doug Kirkland Florida State University

Free agent signee Noah Barber out of Blue Valley North High School was an incoming freshman for the Kansas Jayhawks football team but decided to take his shot at baseball with the Royals. His father, Sean Barber, played in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Good luck to our guy @NoahBarber59 who has signed as an undrafted free agent with the @Royals ⚾️#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/2D9GU6xqH3 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 14, 2023

