Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Professional pickleball tournament headed to Overland Park

More than 1,000 professional pickleball athletes will soon head to Kansas City to compete in...
More than 1,000 professional pickleball athletes will soon head to Kansas City to compete in Overland Park.(Chicken N Pickle)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this year, Overland Park was named the nation’s most pickleball-obsessed city based on Internet search activity and the large number of venues dedicated to the sport.

Now, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is bringing the sport’s top athletes to Overland Park from Aug. 24 through 27 at Elite Tennis and Wellness.

“The passion for pickleball in Overland Park is truly special and we’re thrilled to share the unique energy and excitement of our events with another incredible fan base hungry to see the best and brightest in the game,” CEO of the PPA Tour Connor Pardoe said. “It is always a big moment when the PPA Tour makes an inaugural visit to a city and we are delighted that Elite Tennis and Wellness is graciously hosting us.”

Those who win their division at the Vulcan Kansas City Open in Overland Park are guaranteed a spot in their respective bracket at the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships in November.

Overland Park is home to more than 75 pickleball courts at more than 12 facilities, including popular spots like Chicken N Pickle. Kansas City is also home to a number of professional pickleball players including Yana Grechkina, who played tennis at UMKC, and Ben Newell.

“We identified the Carvana PPA Tour as a marquee event for Overland Park, offering the only professional tour stop in the Midwest for 2023,” said Eric Olson, Vice President of Sports Tourism and Events of Visit Overland Park. “As Visit Overland Park’s sports tourism strategy evolves, we will continually embrace the opportunity to bring a diverse mix of sports events to Overland Park, and there is no better example than the sport of pickleball.”

The Carvana PPA tour will host 25 events throughout 2023 and will award over $5.5 million to the top athletes in the male and female categories.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

Latest News

A plane crashed Thursday morning in Clay County, killing the pilot on board.
Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
DRONE: Small plane crashed in Clay County soybean field
FILE — In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery...
Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri
Catch Up Quick: 19-year-old has been charged following threat toward Ford plant