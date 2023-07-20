Professional pickleball tournament headed to Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Earlier this year, Overland Park was named the nation’s most pickleball-obsessed city based on Internet search activity and the large number of venues dedicated to the sport.

Now, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is bringing the sport’s top athletes to Overland Park from Aug. 24 through 27 at Elite Tennis and Wellness.

“The passion for pickleball in Overland Park is truly special and we’re thrilled to share the unique energy and excitement of our events with another incredible fan base hungry to see the best and brightest in the game,” CEO of the PPA Tour Connor Pardoe said. “It is always a big moment when the PPA Tour makes an inaugural visit to a city and we are delighted that Elite Tennis and Wellness is graciously hosting us.”

Those who win their division at the Vulcan Kansas City Open in Overland Park are guaranteed a spot in their respective bracket at the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships in November.

Overland Park is home to more than 75 pickleball courts at more than 12 facilities, including popular spots like Chicken N Pickle. Kansas City is also home to a number of professional pickleball players including Yana Grechkina, who played tennis at UMKC, and Ben Newell.

“We identified the Carvana PPA Tour as a marquee event for Overland Park, offering the only professional tour stop in the Midwest for 2023,” said Eric Olson, Vice President of Sports Tourism and Events of Visit Overland Park. “As Visit Overland Park’s sports tourism strategy evolves, we will continually embrace the opportunity to bring a diverse mix of sports events to Overland Park, and there is no better example than the sport of pickleball.”

The Carvana PPA tour will host 25 events throughout 2023 and will award over $5.5 million to the top athletes in the male and female categories.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.