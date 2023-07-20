Powerball drawing produces $1M, $50K winners in Missouri

Aging & Style
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the drawing for the billion-dollar jackpot concluded on July 19, several winners were chosen from Missouri.

The $1 million prize in Missouri was won on a ticket that matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 – missing only the Powerball number of 24. Missouri Lottery players in four additional towns also won $50,000 prizes in last night’s drawing by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number.

Here’s where the tickets were purchased in MO:

$1 Million

  • Casey’s, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall

$50,000

  • Casey’s, 400 Krestel Lane, in Lake Ozark
  • QuikTrip, 6835 E. Truman Road, in Kansas City
  • White Oak Station, 3200 Green Mountain Drive, in Branson
  • QuikTrip, 140 O’Fallon Loop Road, in O’Fallon

In total, since the jackpot run began with the April 22 drawing, 20 Missouri Lottery players have won $50,000 prizes playing Powerball.

