Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department received a call at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning stating that an eyewitness saw a small grey SUV sinking in the Missouri River near the Choteau Bridge.

KCFD dispatched the rescue division with boats and drones.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the eyewitness who was waiting to be picked up by a tug boat for work. This individual said the SUV went under the water closer to the River Front Boat Ramp approximately 50 yards off the bank. The witness said that the vehicle did not have anyone in it.

At that point, KCFD suspended the river operation. KCFD transferred command to the Kansas City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.