Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police continue search after report of SUV submerged in Missouri River

KCFD transfers a search operation in the Missouri River to KCPD
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department received a call at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday morning stating that an eyewitness saw a small grey SUV sinking in the Missouri River near the Choteau Bridge.

KCFD dispatched the rescue division with boats and drones.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the eyewitness who was waiting to be picked up by a tug boat for work. This individual said the SUV went under the water closer to the River Front Boat Ramp approximately 50 yards off the bank. The witness said that the vehicle did not have anyone in it.

At that point, KCFD suspended the river operation. KCFD transferred command to the Kansas City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File - The scene in Kansas City, Kansas, on Tuesday.
Charges filed, victim who died identified following attack in KCK on Tuesday

Latest News

KCFD transfers a search operation in the Missouri River to KCPD
FORECAST TRACK
FORECAST: Severe storm activity finally settles down but extreme heat lurks just around the corner
Severe storm activity finally settles down but extreme heat lurks just around the corner
The power is back on for almost everyone, but cleanup from last week’s storm continues for a...
Operation Wildlife takes in 89 animals following significant storm