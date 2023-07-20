Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney

The plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed just east of Kearney on Thursday morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.

First responders said the pilot, a Kansas man, died at the scene of the crash

Editor’s Note: This a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachariah A. Peterson.
19-year-old charged with making terroristic threat toward Ford plant
For the past seven years, Stephanie volunteered at the weekly food pantry at Immanuel Lutheran...
‘She is so innocent’: Woman with special needs stabbed while leaving volunteer job
Authorities deem threat at Ford plant 'not credible'
WATCH: Law enforcement officials give update on threat at Ford plant deemed ‘not credible’
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season
File: Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Johnson County

Latest News

Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
KCOG (Keeping Communities On Guard), Creative Innovative, and Lean On Me Ministries made their...
Organizations call on city to make changes that will prevent dumping near 29th & Spruce
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
St. Luke’s newborns kick off start of the Women’s World Cup
Saint Luke’s joined our favorite female soccer team, the Kansas City Current, to kick off the...
Saint Luke's Littlest Recruits Celebrate the Kick Off of the Women’s World Cup