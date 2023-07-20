Pilot dies after small plane crashes in soybean field east of Kearney
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed just east of Kearney on Thursday morning.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated the plane went down in a cornfield in the area of NE 150th Street and Cordell Road.
First responders said the pilot, a Kansas man, died at the scene of the crash
