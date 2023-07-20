Aging & Style
Optum opens first community center in Kansas City

The new Optum community center is located at 3600 Broadway Boulevard.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum has opened its initial community center in the City of Fountains, offering no-cost health and wellness resources for older adults.

The community center will offer fitness classes and workout facilities, wellness resources, and social events for adults 55 and older, all at no cost and with no memberships required.

“As we age, staying active becomes one of the most important things we can do to safeguard our health,” Optum’s senior clinical medical director Dr. David Nill said in a statement. “Optum Community Centers are invaluable resources for older adults to stay on top of their health, in a friendly, welcoming environment.”

The community center is located at 3600 Broadway Boulevard.

Anyone interested in learning more about the community centers, including a class schedule, can visit OptumKC.com.

